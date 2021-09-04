Vardan Avetisyan, Artur Alexanyan and Samvel Gevorgyan bestowed with ‘Hero of Artsakh’ highest titles

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has made a decision on conferring the highest title of the ‘Hero of Artsakh’ to three people for exclusive services rendered to the Republic of Artsakh in ensuring the defense and security of the Motherland, for courage and personal bravery. As the Informational Department at the President’s Office reported,

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Major-General Vardan Avetisyan, military officer Artur Alexanyan and chief surgeon of the N military unit of the Artsakh Defense Army, Colonel of Medical Service Corps Samvel Gevorgyan were awarded with the Golden Eagle Order.

According to the press release, Arayik Harutyunyan stressed in his remarks that after the hard ordeal, Artsakh lives through an active reconstruction stage and the acknowledgment of services rendered to the motherland speaks of its vitality.

Panorama.AM