The 150th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Spendarian marked jointly with UNESCO

The 150th anniversary of the birth of renowned Armenian composer and conducter Alexander Spendarian is marked jointly with UNESCO. A unique concert dedicated to the birth anniversary of the composer will take place on September 5, at 20.00 at the Museum of National Architecture and Urban Life (Dzitoghtsonts Museum) in Gyumri.

The open-air concert will bring together talented young musicians throughout Armenia, the Armenian National Commission for UNESCO reported. The concert program features works by Alexander Spendarian. The entrance is free.

