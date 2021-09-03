One more soldier’s body found in Artsakh search operations

Artsakh rescuers on Thursday found the remains of another fallen Armenian soldier as a result of their search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties. His remains were retrieved from occupied Hadrut region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported.

The body is yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,655 bodies of Armenian soldiers and civilians have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories temporarily occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war unleashed by it.

