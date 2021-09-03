Armenia taking part in EUROPA stamp competition

Armenia is taking part in the 2021 Best EUROPA stamp contest organised by PostEurop.

Each year, PostEurop’s Stamps & Philately Working Group selects the EUROPA stamp theme. The theme for 2021 is “Endangered National Wildlife”.

Armenia’s postage stamp depicts the Golden Eagle (Aquila Chrysaetos) against the background of the Armenian nature.

50 countries are participating in the contest. The voting runs until September 9.

The EUROPA stamp best design competition is a yearly online event since 2002. The online voting competition is open to the public.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/09/03/Armenia-EUROPA-competition/2559271