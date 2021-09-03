Armenia receives donation of 27,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Lithuania (PHOTOS)

Armenia on Friday received a donation of 27,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Lithuania, informed the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated in order to support the transportation of the vaccine cargo.

Lithuania’s ambassador to Armenia Inga Stanyte-Tolockiene, chargé d’affaires a.i. at the EU Delegation to Armenia Jan Plesinger, and Armenia’s deputy minister of health Lena Nanushyan officially received the donation in the National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The donation by Lithuania and activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is a very good example of Team Europe spirit, which embodies cooperation of the EU Member States’ Embassies, the EU Delegation to Armenia and the Armenian authorities. On behalf of the EU Delegation, we would like to thank Lithuania for its donation and we hope it will contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 infection that is again spreading across Armenia. Vaccination remains the most important tool in this fight and we hope trust will eventually be built within Armenian society that will help to slow down the pandemic through vaccination, ” said chargé d’affaires a.i. at the EU Delegation to Armenia, Jan Plesinger.

https://news.am/eng/news/661129.html