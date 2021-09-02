We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland – Artsakh President

Siranush Ghazanchyan

We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in a message on Artsakh Republic Day.

The message reads:

”Dear compatriots,

September 2 is the most important day in our life. The Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed at the joint session of the Nagorno Karabakh and Shahumyan regional councils of people’s deputies convened in Stepanakert thirty years ago. We have had achievements and losses on the way to state building.

I bow my head in memory of the martyrs who fell for the sake of the homeland. Human losses are irreversible and binding at the same time. We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland, to build the Artsakh Republic, guided by our national values, with internationally enshrined rights.

Congratulations on Artsakh Republic Day”.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu