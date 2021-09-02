 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature opens in Armenia

2021-09-02

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature opened in Armenia on September 1. It is now preparing for a solemn opening ceremony.

The premises are located on North Avenue between the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan and Republic Square, a historic landmark.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

