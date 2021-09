U21 UEFA Euro-2023 qualification: Armenian beat Faroe Islands 2-0

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian U21 national team beat Faroe Islands in the U21 EUEFA Euro-2023 qualifier held in Yerevan.

Narek Grigoryan opened the score in the 40th minute.

Five minutes before the end of the second half Faroe Islands were penalized for a foul on Mkrtchyan. Mikayel Mirzoyan made it 2-0 from a penalty kick.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu