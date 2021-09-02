‘Seismic Histories’: Conversation with Author Nadia Owusu Explores Family Histories

BOSTON — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Bentley University Department of English and Media Studies and Department of Modern Languages, AGBU New England District, the Armenian Institute, International Armenian Literary Alliance, and Zoravik will present the webinar “Seismic Histories in Nadia Owusu’s Aftershocks,” a conversation with author Nadia Owusu conducted by Dr. Laure Astourian of Bentley University, on Wednesday, September 15, at noon (Eastern U.S.) / 9 a.m. (Pacific).

Owusu and Astourian will discuss Owusu’s choice to weave family histories — the multi-generational effects of the colonization of Ghana and the Armenian Genocide — into her personal narrative for the acclaimed memoir Aftershocks (2021). Participants can learn about Owusu’s research process, the importance of historical reckoning, and the parallels between seemingly disparate histories.

This program will be accessible on Zoom (register at https://bit.ly/NAASROwusu) or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmenianStudies, where it will remain available after the event.

For more information contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator