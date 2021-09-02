Russia is ready to help improve relations between Armenia and Turkey – Zakharova

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Moscow is ready to further promote the improvement of relations between Ankara and Yerevan, and sees positive signals between the countries, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters today.

“We recorded the recent exchange of positive signals between Yerevan and Ankara, I mean we recorded them in the context of the fact that we saw them and took note of them,” Zakharova noted.

The diplomat noted that the establishment of relations between the countries would contribute to the establishment of peace, stability and prosperity in the region, especially against the background of “the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the context of the implementation of the statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.”

Zakharova reminded that Russia has always stood for the improvement of relations between Armenia and Turkey and took an active part in this process.

“By the way, in the past we were directly involved in the relevant mediation efforts. That is how we facilitated the signing of the so-called Zurich Protocols in 2009 in Zurich. They assumed a gradual improvement in relations between Armenia and Turkey without putting forward preconditions,” she noted.

“Unfortunately, the initiatives that were achieved with the mediation of Russia have not been implemented by the parties. But this was the will of each state,” she added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu