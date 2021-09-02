Kanye West was reportedly unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage

Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after she welcomed their first two kids — and it’s the inspiration for his new song “Hurricane.”

Multiple sources confirmed the meaning behind the telling lyrics in the track off “Donda,” West’s latest album that was released with plenty of fanfare and controversy, according to Page Six.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

In the song, West raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

Our source confirmed the aforementioned “new chick” is not West’s brief fling Irina Shayk despite rumors swirling online.

“If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” the insider continued.

Panorama.AM