Insights With Eric Hacopian: How to approach Armenia-Turkey normalization

After a short hiatus, Insights With Eric Hacopian returns to CivilNet. Eric discusses Azerbaijan’s latest provocative actions against Armenia, and President Ilham Aliyev regime’s motives for pursuing such a path. Eric also speaks about the recent positive statements coming out of Ankara and Yerevan, and why what is going on in Afghanistan is important for Armenia.

