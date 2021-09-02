Catholicos Karekin II visits famous Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on Wednesday visited prominent Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan, an MP from the opposition Armenia alliance, his lawyer Erik Aleksanyan told Yerkir Media.

“The meeting lasted an hour, I was present at the meeting,” the lawyer said.

Charchyan’s health condition significantly deteriorated one day after being arrested again last week and he was moved to a civilian hospital. The professor has suffered a heart attack, has hypertension and diabetes.

Aleksanyan has filed a motion to the Court of General Jurisdiction to release his client on bail.

Charchyan, who headed Yerevan’s Izmirlian Medical Center, has been charged for allegedly pressuring his employees to participate in the June 20 parliamentary elections and vote for the Armenia bloc.

