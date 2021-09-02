Armenian FM, OSCE Secretary General discuss situation resulting from Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia values the role of the OSCE as a comprehensive regional organization based on the concept of cooperative security.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the Armenian side is interested in deepening cooperation in all three areas of OSCE security – military, political, economic, environmental and human. In this context, the parties emphasized the importance of continuation of the cooperation with the executive bodies of the OSCE, especially within the framework of the cooperation program with Armenia.

The parties referred to the situation created by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need to resume the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Foreign Minister also noted that Armenia is committed to the establishment of lasting peace in the region, but the provocative actions of Azerbaijan, including the intrusion of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia, create new sources of tension, disrupting regional security and stability.

