Armenian boy to represent Netherlands in Junior Eurovision

Armenian boy to represent Netherlands in Junior Eurovision

An Armenian boy is set to represent the Netherlands in this year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan on Wednesday hosted Lyova Khachatryan, who in order to represent the Netherlands in the Junior Eurovision is participating in the qualifying competition and reached the final, the Armenian Embassy reported.

Balayan expressed his support and wished good luck to the boy and the members of his group. In the final round, Lyova will perform the song “A million little things” as part of the “SHiNE” band, which will be broadcasted on September 25 at 7:25pm on NPO Zapp TV channel.

“We invite the Armenians of the Netherlands to support Lyova,” the embassy said.

Panorama.AM