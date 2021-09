Armenia to take part in Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Armenia will participate at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021, the official website of the competition revealed.

In total, 19 countries will take part in the 19th Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Paris on 19 December.

The participating countries are: Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malta, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain and Ukraine.

Panorama.AM