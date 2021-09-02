Akhtamar to host annual religious service on September 5

The annual Divine Liturgy at Surb Khach (Holy Cross) Armenian Church on Akhtamar Island in Lake Van will be held on September 5, Van Governor’s Office has informed, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Participation in this year’s service will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only a small number of invited guests will attend the mass. The church will be closed to visitors between 9:00 and 12:00.

Religious services were resumed in the church in 2010 after a 95-year hiatus.

The church was built between 915 and 921 A.D. by architect Bishop Manuel under the sponsorship of Gagik I Artsruni of the Kingdom of Vaspurakan.

The church was abandoned after the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The building’s restoration began in 2005 and opened as a museum two years later.

