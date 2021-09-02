2022 World Cup qualification: North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian national team played a 0-0 draw against North Macedonia in the fourth round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Group J.

Armenia retains the first place in Group J with 10 points. Germany beat Lichtenstein 2-0 and currently sits second in the group. North Macedonia comes third with 7 points.

Armenia will next face Germany on September. The match will take place at Mercedes Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

On September 8 Armenia will host Liechtenstein in Yerevan. .

