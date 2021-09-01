We are pursuing victory here – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia National Football Team Captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has great expectations from the match against North Macedonia in the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup.

‘’My playmates carried out huge work during the last 3 matches and we won in all three matches. We are pursuing victory here. We realize the importance of the match and know that we have great opportunities in this qualifying stage’’, ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan said in a press conference prior to the match.

According to Mkhitaryan, the team has developed a psychology of a winner, which was formed since the previous League of Nations. ‘’Our guys have started to believe in their opportunities and the quality of their activities has increased’’, Mkhitaryan said.

The match between North Macedonia and Armenia in the qualifying round of the World Cup will take place on September 2 at 22:45 Yerevan time.

