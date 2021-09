TUMO Center opens in Kyiv

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies opened in Kyiv today, the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine informs.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Ukraine, Vladimir Karapetyan, offered opening remarks at the inauguration of the center.

The Ambassador emphasized the special nature of TUMO and presented the history of the center’s Armenian roots.

he expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the project and wished them every success.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu