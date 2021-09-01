The Armenian side will advance the agenda of realization of Artsakh people’s rights to self-determination – FM

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia is ready to resume the Karabakh peace process on the basis of well-known principles, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“The Republic of Armenia has repeatedly stated at the highest level that it is ready to resume the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the basis of known principles, namely, non-use of force or threat of force, equality of peoples, right to self-determination and territorial integrity. Following the signing of the tripartite statement on 9 November, the Minsk Group Co-Chairs have issued a number of statements. The Armenian side has welcomed the statements, considering them a roadmap for peace in the region,” Mirzoyan said.

he stressed that Azerbaijan’s failure to meets its commitments under the November 9 trilateral statement do not contribute to the establishment of an atmosphere conducive to lasting, lasting peace in the region.

He pointed to the failure to release all Armenian prisoners, Azerbaijan’s intrusion into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the false territorial aspirations towards Armenia.

“The Armenian side will consistently advance the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, to live freely and with dignity in their homeland,” the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu