National Philharmonic Orchestra to open its 96th concert season on September 2

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra will open its 96th concert season on September 2. The evening will feature piano virtuoso Ashot Khachatourian from Belgium and conductor Karen Durgaryan. As the Orchestra said in a press statement, the concert program includes Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6

On September 4, the Orchestra will perform beloved songs of Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan. Soloists are Nikolay Ryabukha (Russia), Tigran Hakobyan, Tigran Melkonyan, Bella Amaryan, Navasard Hakobyan, Artur Aghadjanov, Lusine Makaryan, Juliana Grigoryan. The concert is dedicated to the 874th anniversary of Moscow. The concert will be conducted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the National Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan.

On September 24, Aram Khachatourian Concert Hall will host another concert featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.5 to be performed by world-known pianist Barry Douglas (Northern Ireland) and Beethovens’ Symphony No.9 by Armenian National Academic Choir (Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Hovhannes Chekijyan). The soloists of the concert are Juliana Grigoryan (soprano), Sofya Tumanyan (mezzo-soprano), Tigran Hakobyan, (tenor), bass will be announced later.

The concert will be conducted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the National Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan.

Panorama.AM