Iranian documentary wins best short film award in Armenia

The head of culture and Islamic guidance office of Oshnaviyeh in northwest of the country, Omid Dana, made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to IRNA.

Also “Kal Fatemeh” directed by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari won Martin Adoyan Award from the Armenian festival, Dana added.

In Balora, Khaledi has attached importance to different aspects of lives of grandparents and their experiences, the official underlined.

Armenia’s Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival has been held six times so far and Iranian filmmakers have been awarded in all of them.

Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival kicked off on August 22-29.

