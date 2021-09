Ecumenical Patriarch will be in Budapest on September 12

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will be in Budapest on September 12, 2021.

Patriarch Bartholomew will preside over the Divine Liturgy on the morning of Sunday, September 12, at the Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin in Budapest, according to the announcement of the Metropolis of Austria.



metropolisvonaustria.at

