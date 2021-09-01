Catholicos Karekin II: Our people have highly valued education even in the most difficult times of their history

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, issued a congratulatory message on the Day of Knowledge celebrated on September 1. The message reads:

“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin we extend Our Pontifical blessings on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge, congratulating all the teachers, students and schoolchildren of educational institutions.

Beloved ones, the new academic year brings new hopes and plans, as well as the belief for the future that the knowledge and values sown today should be fruitful tomorrow as good results. With this vision, the doors of our educational institutions are reopened.

Our people, even in the most difficult times of their history, have highly valued education, which are most widely used in our century of scientific achievements.

Today, when our country is facing great challenges, our people endures alarming days, with our ancestral spirit knowing the value of education and the zeal to overcome difficulties, every effort must be made to make the best of the educational process, so that every child of our nation with its knowledge, patriotic spirit and aspirations becomes the strength and power to build our homeland, our secure future.

We ask for the abundant graces of God to our beloved children who are entering educational institutions today and wish strength of mind and spirit, tireless diligence.

Know that your achievements in education are victories that should serve the progress of your personal life, your families, our country and people.

“Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her, and she will watch over you,” states the Bible. (Proverbs 4:6)

We ask for the support of God to teachers and pedagogues granting them a fruitful academic year.

May God bless our homeland, the life of our people, the grateful mission of the educators, for the sake of the glory and vibrancy of our nation.”

Panorama.AM