Armenian teen vying to represent the Netherlands at Junior Eurovision 2021

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Ambassador Tigran Balayan hosted Lyova Khachatryan, who is participating in the Netherlands’ national selection for Junior Eurovision 2021 and reached the final.

Ambassador Tigran Balayan expressed his support and wished good luck to the boy and members of his group.

In the final round, Lyova will perform the song “A million little things” as part of the “SHiNE” band, which will be broadcasted on September 25 at 20:25 on NPO Zapp TV channel.

The Embassy invites Armenians in the Netherlands to support Lyova.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu