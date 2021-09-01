Armenian contract soldier killed in fresh Azerbaijani provocation – MoD

An Armenian contract soldier was killed in fresh Azerbaijani border provocation on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense said.

Junior Sergeant Gegham Sahakyan (b. 1982) sustained a fatal gunshot wound when Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the Armenian positions in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at around 11։10am.

The ministry shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its condolences to the family and fellow servicemen of the deceased.

“The Ministry of Defense strongly condemns the actions of the Azerbaijani side and warns that they will not go unanswered. The full responsibility for the aggravation of the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” it said.

Panorama.AM