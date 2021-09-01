Armdaily.am: Armenia President reacts to recent events taking place in Syunik Province

A few days ago, Armdaily.am sent a request to the Office of the President of the Republic of Armenia (RA) to find out whether RA President Armen Sarkissian was aware of the events taking place in Syunik Province, how Sarkissian sees the solution of the problem, and taking into account his diplomatic ties, what steps he intends to carry out to condemn and stop—by the international community—the actions of the enemy.

“The President of the Republic constantly receives information about the events taking place in Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], as well as events regarding Armenia and Artsakh. The President’s Office is in contact with the relevant bodies and departments.

The ones you noted, as well as all similar issues must be resolved by guaranteeing the security, protection of our population and borders, the territorial integrity of our country and the inviolability of borders, as well as the life, free and safe movement, property, and all other fundamental rights of our citizens.

The relevant state bodies should use all means and opportunities for that purpose. We consider it necessary to note once again that the President of the Republic acts within the framework of his constitutional powers. According to the RA Constitution, the implementation of foreign policy is reserved for the government.

Nevertheless, the President of the Republic has repeatedly noted that he is ready to use his experience and personal connections to contribute to the solution of the problems facing the country. At the same time, the president constantly raises all issues related to our state during his formal and informal contacts,” reads the response from the President’s Office.

https://news.am/eng/news/660698.html