Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian defeats Mamedyarov, enters semifinals

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian GM Levon Aronian defeated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the second quarterfinal match of the Aimchess US Rapid online rapid chess tournament.

Playing with the black, Aronian won the first game, while the second and third games ended in a draw.

The Armenian GM this scored the 2 points he needed and entered the semifinals. He is now set to face world champion Magnus Carlsen, who confidently defeated Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2.5: 0.5.

