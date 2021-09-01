Τhe new members of the Holy Synod of Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Ecumenical Patriarchate announced the new members who will form the Holy Synod for the semester 01.09.2021 – 28.02.2022, chaired by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Synodal Hierarchs for the new semester are:

1. Elder Emmanuel Chalcedon

2. Elder Dimitrios of the Princes’ Islands

3. Dimitrios of Meters and Athyra

4. Alexios of Atlanta

5. Joseph of Proikonnisos

6. Meliton of Philadelphia

7. Seraphim οf Sevastia

8. Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain

9. Gennadios of Sassimon

10. Kyrillos of Krini

11. Joseph of Buenos Aires

12. Amfilochios of Adrianoupoli

https://orthodoxtimes.com/τhe-new-members-of-the-holy-synod-of-ecumenical-patriarchate/?fbclid=IwAR30PvzoiaLSQ4PoN_tPm35KKVHNA2CTqCdxvGzsB2SAntSOuSctChyRz7g