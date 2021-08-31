ՄԱՀԱԶԴ / Rev. Fr. Archimandrite Maghakia Amiryan Enters His Eternal Rest

Ի Տեր ննջեց Տ․ Մաղաքիա վարդապետ Ամիրյանը

Ցավով տեղեկացնում ենք, որ օգոստոսի 31-ին կորոնավիրուսի հետևանքով վախճանվել է ՄայրԱթոռ Սուրբ Էջմիածնի երիտասարդ միաբան, Հայորդյաց տների հոգևոր տեսուչ Հոգեշնորհ Տ․Մաղաքիա վարդապետ Ամիրյանը։

Ն.Ս.Օ.Տ.Տ․ Գարեգին Երկրորդ Ծայրագույն Պատրիարք և Ամենայն Հայոց Կաթողիկոսը և ՄայրԱթոռի ողջ միաբանությունը խորապես սգում են հոգելույս Հայր Մաղաքիայի անժամանակ մահը ևաղոթում նրա հոգու հանգստության համար։

Յիշատակն արդարոյն օրհնութեամբ եղիցի:

———-

Rev. Fr. Archimandrite Maghakia Amiryan Enters His Eternal Rest

It is with profound sorrow, that we inform our faithful that on August 31, Rev. Fr. Archimandrite Maghakia Amiryan, young member of the brotherhood of Holy Etchmiadzin, Dean of the Youth Centers of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin entered his eternal rest due to the Coronavirus disease.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; and the Brotherhood of Holy Etchmiadzin deeply mourn the untimely death and pray for the tranquility and peace of the soul of Fr. Maghakia

Blessed be the memory of the righteous.

Աղբիւր։ https://www.facebook.com/holyetchmiadzin