The Armenian National Committee of Canada releases annual policy priorities ahead of elections

The Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) published on August 27 its annual policy priorities document, ahead of the upcoming federal election scheduled on September 20, 2021, the Committee said in press statement.

“This is a crucial election for all Canadians, including the Armenian-Canadian community who went through extremely tumultuous times over the past two years and therefore, we want to ensure that our voices are heard and proper action is taken on issues concerning our community,” said Hrag Tarakdjian, Co-President of the ANCC.

This year’s policy document is strategically positioned to address matters in the Republic of Artsakh, with a specific focus on the dire consequences of last year’s Turkish-backed Azerbaijani aggression

A wide array of policy recommendations, ranging from the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh to establishing a Canadian embassy in Yerevan, advocating for the safe return of the Armenian Prisoners of War illegally held by Azerbaijan, and defending both Armenia’s and Artsakh’s security and territorial integrity are specifically outlined, amongst many other important issues.

“Just as we were committed for decades to secure the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, we are equally committed today to redouble our efforts in pursuit of Artsakh’s recognition and ensuring that Canada strengthens its strategic relations with Armenia,” said Shahen Mirakian, Co-President of the ANCC.

The 2021 Policy Priorities document is meant to serve as a tool to educate the candidates that are running in the 44th General Election and to act as a policy platform for the upcoming year.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/08/30/Armenian-National-Committee-of-Canada-priorities/2557258