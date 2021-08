From New York to Armenia: Tsitoghdzyan’s new art studio open to the public

Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, a renowned New York-based artist, recently finished the construction of his new art studio in Armenia. Located in Dzoraghbyur Village, the art space is not far from Yerevan and will be open to the public every Saturday. CivilNet’s team visited the painter in his new studio.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/631059/from-new-york-to-armenia-tsitoghdzyans-new-art-studio-open-to-the-public/?lang=en