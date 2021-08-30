Behind the name and surname of every missing person is the pain and misery of their family – Ombudsman

“The blatant politicization of human rights and humanitarian issues by the Azerbaijani authorities and the non-disclosure of the real numbers of the Armenian captives have caused additional deprivation and mental suffering to people,” the Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said on Monday in a message on the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Tatoyan reminds that as a result of the Azerbaijani policy of Armenophobia, many people have been forcibly disappeared, killed and tortured and there are undeniable factual evidences confirming these.

“At the same time, our State should make every effort to implement the fast and effective DNA tests of the bodies. Although there are also objective factors causing the prolongation of the process, the correct organization of communication with the relatives can alleviate any additional psychological sufferings caused to them. We should acknowledge that behind the name and surname of every missing person is the pain and misery of their family, and the endless wait of parents for the return of their children.

Within the competence of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, we are taking all the necessary steps to contribute in the effort of guaranteeing people’s human rights,” added the Ombudsman.

Panorama.AM