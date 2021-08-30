Azerbaijani soldier remanded into custody after breaking into Artsakh apartment

An Azerbaijani soldier, who was detained in an apartment in the Artsakh Republic on 26 August, has been remanded into pre-trial custody, Artsakh’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on Monday.

The serviceman, identified as Jamil Babayev, forcibly entered an apartment in the town of Martakert and threatened to kill the children living in the house.

A criminal case has been initiated and charges on illegal crossing of the Artsakh border, threatening to murder the minors and espionage have been brought against him under Articles 350, 316, 145, 135 and 133 of the country’s Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation is underway.

Panorama.AM