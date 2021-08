Armenia’s Robert Hovhannisyan sole leader of European Individual Chess Championship after four rounds

Armenian GM Robert Hovhannisyan is the sole leader of the European Individual Chess Championship taking place in Reykjavik, Iceland after four rounds played.

He has scored 4 out of 4 points, the Chess Federation of Armenia reported on Monday.

Hovhannes Gabuzyan shares second place with 3.5 points. Gabriel Sargissian and Haik Martirosyan have scored 3 points apiece, while Samvel Ter-Sahakyan has 2.5 points.

Panorama.AM