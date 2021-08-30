Armenian Ministry of Education and French Embassy sign cooperation agreement

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia and the French Embassy today signed a artnership agreement.

The Agreement for the Development of French Language Teaching in School Institutions of the Republic of Armenia at Mushegh Galshoyan High School No. 148.

The agreement was signed by Minister Vahram Dumanyan and French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacotte, the press service of the ministry reported.

According to the agreement, schools implementing an in-depth French language program will be supplemented with teaching materials, teachers will undergo retraining.

In the 2021-2022 academic year, four schools will open grades 2 through 9 with in-depth study of the French language, and in three high schools – with in-depth study of the French language.

https://news.am/eng/news/660496.html