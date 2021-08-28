Iran-Armenia border crossing reopened

Latifi said on Friday that the information received from Meghri customs center in Armenia and statements made by drivers entering Iran from Armenia suggest the main road has been reopened and the vehicles stranded on both sides of Kapan city have been allowed to pass.

Meghri customs center has announced that it was ready to resume receiving trucks and buses headed to destinations in Armenia, according to Latifi who added that an alternative route has been considered in case of any trouble.

