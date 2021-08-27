Armenian FM lauds Iran’s role in Southern Caucasus

In his message, Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as Iran foreign minister.

He assured that during Amir-Abdollahian term, both countries will continue developing friendly relations which are based on historical traditions.

“Iran plays an important role in South Caucasus, and we are pursuing reinforcing dialogue in various fields and aiming to develop bilateral relations, taking into account the new security challenges in the region,” the Armenian foreign minister said.

