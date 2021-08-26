Defense Ministry denies Azeri reports about involvement of Armenian servicemen in a border incident

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported on Thursday that two Armenian servicemen have allegedly attacked an Azeri serviceman on the southeaster section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and caused an injury by a bayonet.

The Ministry of Defense Armenia said in a released statement, that the report is absolute falsehood and another disinformation spread by the Azerbaijani side. “No incident has taken place with involvement of servicemen of the RA Armed Forces,” the Ministry added.

