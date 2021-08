Yerevan’s first Japanese-run restaurant to open its doors

At the Grand Hotel Yerevan, a group of people from Japan are preparing Japanese dishes. They are here to promote the newest addition to Yerevan’s restaurant scene – Ohmeshi. The restaurant will open its doors in the fall, and will be Yerevan’s first Japanese-run restaurant.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/630544/yerevans-first-japanese-run-restaurant-to-open-its-doors/?lang=en