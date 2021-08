The Lebanese crisis and a former parliament member’s campaign against the regime

Former member of the Lebanese parliament Paula Yacoubian famously resigned from parliament on August 8 2020, shortly after the Beirut port blast. In a conversation with CivilNet, Paula explains why she resigned, what life is like in Lebanon today, and the situation of the Armenian political parties in Lebanon.

