“Thank you for everything, God bless everyone”

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew left Kyiv for Constantinople on the night of Tuesday, August 24, with his entourage.

The Patriarch was accompanied at the Kyiv airport by Metropolitan Epifaniy with hierarchs of the Church of Ukraine.

“Thank you for everything, God bless everyone,” the Ecumenical Patriarch wished, saying goodbye.

Earlier, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, together with Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, visited the Monastery of St. Michael Vidubitsi, which this year marks 950 years since its founding.

At the end of His visit to Ukraine, Patriarch Bartholomew wished Metropolitan Epifaniy strength and inspiration to continue building the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to the country. “We are always waiting for you in Ukraine,” the Primate of the Church of Ukraine told His All Holiness.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/thank-you-for-everything-god-bless-everyone/