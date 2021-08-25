Scholarships for lifelong learning

Experts claim that in our technological age, for the people who find themselves obliged to start a new life in the rapid pace of globalization of the world economy, lifelong learning and self-development is the only way to stay competitive in the labor market.

To enhance lifelong learning and self-development opportunities in the spheres of sustainable energy sources development, climate change and environment protection, a merit-based scholarship was set up by the Executive Coaching and Training Institute. It was established in memory of Rima Khachatryan, an educator, Honored Pedagogue of Armenia, and a strong advocate of lifelong learning.

The fellowships are awarded by the ECTI Board of Trustees. A total of ten scholarships will be awarded annually.

The scholarship will minister to fostering development and community growth by providing excellent courses and programs that educate and train postgraduate scholars, engineers, managers, researchers and environmentalists, youth, and adults, as well as the staff of public and private organizations.

This is yet another way that the ECTI will advance its vision and have a transformative impact on people’s social, economic, and intellectual capacities to meet the challenges of a globalized world.

Today, the need for globally-oriented practitioners and researchers is growing rapidly. Rima Khachatryan scholarship will foster the next generation of energy, climate, and electricity sector specialists who will be prepared to tackle the challenges of the future. The scholarship program will inspire the next generations of innovators and thinkers to create a sustainable future.

Ara Khachunts

Tert