NAASR seeks next executive director

BELMONT, Mass.—The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) is looking for a dynamic and dedicated person as its next executive director. Sarah Ignatius, the current executive director, is retiring but will continue in the position until it is filled and will serve as executive advisor to the new executive director to ease the transition.

The executive director is primarily responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of NAASR within budgeted parameters, including implementing and supervising in a collaborative working style current and new programs, securing funding from private and public sources, establishing and expanding relationships with donors and the community, hiring and supervising NAASR staff members, preparing financial reports and budgets, conducting outreach to the public, developing and maintaining financial organizational stability, and expanding NAASR membership nationally and internationally. The executive director will work in conjunction with the staff, Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and members to achieve organizational goals and activities, as set forth in NAASR’s strategic plan.

Responsibilities include:

General management, administration, staff supervision and board relations

Fundraising, development, donor cultivation and membership expansion

Fiscal and financial management

Personnel

External relations and communications

The Executive Director position is located at NAASR’s new Vartan Gregorian Building in Belmont, MA. Priority consideration will be given to applications received by September 30, 2021, although the application process may remain open beyond that date until the position is filled.

Armenian Weekly