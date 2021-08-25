Elina Danielyan hopes her triumph will inspire and bring new victories

Armenian grandmaster, European Women’s Champion 2021 Elina Danielyan has always felt the support of compatriots throughout the road to her champion’s title. At a meeting on Wednesday with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Danielyan stressed that her triumph at the 21st European Individual Women Chess Championship will give an impulse to new victories.

“Fans supported and encouraged me throughout the tournament with their letters. I received the support of all, including the head coach of the women’s team Zaven Andreasyan. I am thankful to all of them. We are living through difficult days and I think this victory came in the right time. I hope it will also result in new victories,” Danielyan, said, according to the ministry report.

