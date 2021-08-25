Calling all cutting-edge creators across all art fields for the 2022 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowship

Creative Armenia and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) are excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2022 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships. Filmmakers, musicians, writers and artists across all creative fields are welcome to apply for the fellowships—a package of funding, mentorship, promotion and strategic support. Applications will be accepted until November 1, 2021, 11:59pm Yerevan time.

“We are thrilled to continue this cultural collaboration,” said Ani Manoukian, AGBU Central Board member. “This year we’ll be expanding our program to support an even greater number of artists from across the world.”

The Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships offer a unique opportunity for artists across the world to access a year-long program of support, which includes a $5,000 grant, strategic career planning sessions, industry connections and a series of mentorships with world-renowned authors, filmmakers, producers, animators, musicians and more. Among Creative Armenia’s mentors are: musicians Tigran Hamasyan, Sebu, Cuong Vu and Datevik Hovanesian; filmmakers Atom Egoyan, Marie-Sophie Volkenner, Simon Lereng Wilmont and Shane Boris; writers Andre Dubus III, Carol Edgarian, Chris Bohjalian and Micheline Aharonian Marcom; visual artists Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, Delphine Maury, Robert Loebel and Andrew Demirjian; and hundreds of others from across all fields.

The 10 artists selected for the 2022 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships will work closely with the Creative Armenia and AGBU teams to accelerate their careers and become cultural ambassadors for the Armenian people. Presence in Armenia is not required.

The current 2021 Fellows are: writer Olivia Katrandjian; curator Nairi Khatchadourian; bass player and composer Noah Garabedian; composer, singer and songwriter Bei Ru; media artist and landscape architect Aroussiak Gabrielian; illustrator and animator Arevik d’Or; and filmmaker Emily Mkrtichian.

“As we celebrate the achievements of our 2021 Fellows,” added Garin Hovannisian, founder of Creative Armenia, “we look forward to discovering and supporting a new wave of Armenian cultural excellence.”

Now in its third term, the Fellowships are a collaboration of Creative Armenia and AGBU, which entered into a strategic partnership in May 2018.

