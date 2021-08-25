Body of another fallen serviceman found in Artsakh search operation

Artsakh rescuers on Wednesday found the remains of another fallen Armenian soldier as a result of their search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties. His remains were retrieved from the occupied Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported.

The body has been transported to Stepanakert and is yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,649 bodies of Armenian soldiers and civilians have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories temporarily occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war unleashed by it.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/08/25/Artsakh-search-operation/2555044