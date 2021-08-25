Armenia’s Saro Gevorgyan wins “New Wave” 2021 song contest

The representative of Armenia Saro Gevorgyan has won the “New Wave” 2021 song contest in Russia’s Sochi. On the third day of the competition, Gevorgyan scored 88 points, taking the second spot. However, based on the voting results of the three days Gevorgyan was named the winner. Overall, the Armenian singer scored 267 points.

To note, the song contest was attended by 11 performers from 9 countries.

“New Wave” contest of young performers was first held in 2002 in Jurmala, Latvia. Since 2014, the competition moved to Sochi and is still held there. The contest which is held over three days is open to singers age between 16 and 35 years old. The competition is incredibly popular within Eastern Europe with up and coming performers taking to the stage alongside well known guests from across the region.

Panorama.AM