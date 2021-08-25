Armenian Circle Dance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

LONDON — Armenian circles dances will be featured at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world’s largest arts festival, as part of the online Sacred Dance session on August 28, 2021.

Global audiences will take part in the Fringe, where artists and performers take to hundreds of stages all over the city to present live or virtual shows for every taste.

The Armenian program is part of an online global sacred dance session, called “This is Sacred Dance,” presented by The Centrepiece, originating in the Findhorn Foundation community in Scotland.

“It is so exciting that for the first time ever Armenian circle dances will be featured in this world renowned festival,” said dance artist Shakeh Major Tchilingirian, “I am looking forward to teaching the deeply meaningful Armenian folk dances to a global audience from around the world.”

Sacred, circle and traditional dance teachers from across the globe will take part in this program.

Armenian Weekly